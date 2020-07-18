Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation for Inner Peace During Turbulent Times” with Daya Sharma from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today via Zoom. For ages 18 and older. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Virtual successful succulents at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Brittany Allen, a Galveston County extension agent, will lead the presentation. Materials will be provided but must be picked up before the program. Registration is limited. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Magic Workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Preregistration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, will have the following children and teen summer program events (all summer crafts/projects are available for pickup for Texas City residents only; and while supplies last):
• Balloon towers for ages 9-12; do-it-yourself agamograph for ages 5-12; and studio Ghibli crafts for ages 12-18 — Friday; and
• Paper cutting craft for ages 9-12; Escape Quest! escape room for ages 5-12; and calming origami for ages 12-18 — Friday and July 31.
The library’s summer reading program for ages 5 and older ends July 31.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its family fun posts event Fridays through July 31 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its virtual preschool story times for ages 3-5 Wednesdays through July 29 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Helen Hall Library is offering its “Imagine Your Story” virtual summer reading program for ages 0-11 online only. The program will be every Monday through July 31. Registration and reading logs are available at www.leaguecity.com/3146/Helen-Hall-Library. The library also will have the following events:
Teen programs, ages 12-18
• Teen Summer Reading Program; sign up at helenhall.libguides.com/SummerReading2020;
For all events below, sign up at https://helenhall.libguides.com/TeenServices/Programs.
• Teen Animé Club — through July 31;
• Magical Marathon — From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom;
• Teen Writers Club — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 via Zoom;
• Game On — From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 and July 29 via Zoom; and
• Magic Workshop — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 via Zoom.
For information, call Darla Rance, 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe is offering its summer reading program for all ages through July 31. There will be virtual programs, take home craft kits, and grab-and-go activities. For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org.
