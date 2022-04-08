Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
A paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older will be available from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its beginner’s calligraphy class (part 2) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Kristina Mosbo will teach the class. To sign up, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou will be discussed. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and April 27 at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
”Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the McCullough Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 18 and older. For information and to register, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will present its craft night event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in its community room at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For adults; can stay ‘n’ craft or take ‘n’ go. Participants will make their own faux stained-glass craft. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Reads 2022 Professor’s Panel will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge is this year’s selection. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
A Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
