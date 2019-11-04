WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Chandelier Reception Hall, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Lunch is $15 per person. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing lauren@texascitychamber.com.
HOUSTON
Lookin’Up Consulting will have its 2020 Vision: Looking Ahead... A Vision Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the NASA Hilton Hotel, 3000 NASA Parkway.
The event is for men and women. Tickets are $25 in advance.
To register and get more information, visit www.lookinupconsulting.com/events.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Party Like It’s 1969” 50-year celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The 409 Stop Violence nonprofit group will have its inaugural How to Start Your Own Business Conference from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road.
The free event will include guest speakers, business owners, vendors, and more.
For information, email Tracie Steans, traciesteans@yahoo.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page.
LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas parade “Catch the Spirit of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
The lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served afterward at Walter Feigle Park, 1011 Bayou Road.
For route and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec.c 10 at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
Stewart & 89th Self Storage is accepting toys and food for its annual toy and food drive during normal business hours through Dec. 20 at 8901 Stewart Road.
Items will be distributed to local charities and The Island Church.
For information, call 409-741-2224.
