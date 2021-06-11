GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its State of the Region luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the grand ballroom at the San Luis Resort Spa and Conference Center at 5222 Seawall Blvd.
Speakers will include County Judge Mark Henry, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson and Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser.
For information or to register, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.galvestonchamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. “Love Your Look” will be presented by Dr. Katherine Hicks. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Promote Your Business with Paid Advertisement” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 29 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Doug Mansfield will be the presenter. Registration is free. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end-of-month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 29 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex, 20975 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs, which will begin July 6 at 4015 Ave. Q. Participants must be 18 or older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program.
Training programs will include electrical technology and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The program will be eight weeks.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. July 6 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber U group will present its Tech Tools — For Serious Self Care workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Beth Ziesenis, of Your Nerdy Best Friend, will be the featured speaker.
Registration is $30 for members and $40 for all others and includes lunch. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative update and business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, state Sen. Larry Taylor and state Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen will be the speakers. For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22 at the Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and AECOM will give an update on local air quality.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
