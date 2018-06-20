GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events Wednesdays today through July 25 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will present its Dr. Seuss Summer Reading Camp daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday at 2800 Texas Ave.
For students in prekindergarten through third grade.
The camp will feature story time, fun activities, lunch, and a movie.
To RSVP, visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call 409-948-4211.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 (none on the Fourth of July) in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Maracas craft — 2 p.m. today;
• Learn to dance with hula hoops — 2 p.m. Thursday; and
• Smell-o-rama test event — 2 p.m. Friday.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Inertia Zoom Ball event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its See Sound event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.