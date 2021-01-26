Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Friday via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information and a listing of what stories will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for children at 1:30 p.m. Friday via its Facebook page. For information and what craft will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Friends of Friendswood Public Library will have its Winter Pop Up Book & Media Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $1 per item or $3 per bag. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Pancakes & Stories event at 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Must pre-register; space is limited. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
