KEMAH
LaVace Stewart Elementary School will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 8:30 a.m. Friday at 330 FM 2094.
If you wish to attend, RSVP by emailing Sidney Hunt, shunt@ccisd.net.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual Galveston College Student Art Exhibition will be on display during normal business hours through Friday in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts building on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
A variety of original student art, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed media will be on display.
Contact Amanda Barry Jones, abarry@gc.edu or 409-944-1309.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City High School Choir Booster Club will present “The House Cup” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the school’s cafeteria at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Participants will get to compete for the glory of The House Cup, have dinner, desserts, candy buffet, wizardry games, and more. There also will be a silent auction.
For tickets, which are $35 per person, visit bit.ly/thehousecup or call 409-457-4375.
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek Independent School District will have a dedication ceremony for its newest school, Florence Campbell Elementary School, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 6605 W. League City Parkway.
If you wish to attend, RSVP by emailing Sidney Hunt, shunt@ccisd.net.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
LEAGUE CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S.
Mention the school upon purchase and Mod will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the class.
For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its sixth annual “Dine Out to Donate” fundraiser Oct. 7 at various restaurants in the area. For a complete list of who’s participating, visit www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org or call Kelsey McNeil Richardson, 281-284-0174.
TEXAS CITY
The 14th annual Community Recognition Celebration honoring the La Marque Legacy Hall, Texas City Hall of Honor, Texas City Independent School District partners and honorees will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Oct. 26 to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Nov. 2 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are available at www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
