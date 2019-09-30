Ribbon cuttings
Galveston
4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1021 61st St., Suite A600.
•••
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will have its New Partner Breakfast from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday at HCA Houston-Mainland Hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, contact Christina Hall-Payne, cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LEAGUE CITY
The third annual Bay Area Houston Women’s Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Carly Patterson, an Olympic Gold Medalist and singer/songwriter, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, visit houstonwomensconference.com.
Texas-New Mexico Power has grants available for qualifying nonprofits, including those applying on behalf of schools and municipalities, in areas served by the electricity provider.
Visit tnmp.com/grants to review grants information, then follow the link to the application.
The application window ends Oct. 15. Funding will be completed later in the year. For information, email community@tnmp.com.
LA MARQUE
Promise Investments will have its annual La Marque and Texas City Job Convention from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Gulf Greyhound Park, 1000 FM 2004.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.com and search La Marque jobs.
HOUSTON
Lookin’Up Consulting will have its 2020 Vision: Looking Ahead... A Vision Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the NASA Hilton Hotel, 3000 NASA Parkway.
The event is for men and women. Tickets are $25 in advance.
To register and get more information, visit www.lookinupconsulting.com/events.
