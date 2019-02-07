FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood High School’s theater department will present “Fiddler on the Roof” nightly at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday inside the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Group sales also are available.
For information and tickets, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6516.
The Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 15. “When All the Worlds Problems are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary” is the topic. First place prize is $250. Open to students in Galveston Independent School District. For information, email Diane Moore at dm1@sbcglobal.net.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Black History Month with an event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Gary Wilson, Patricia Oversny, and Debra Ramsey will be the presenters. Food and drinks will be served afterward.
For information, email lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Art Gallery will host photographer Valeria Yaklin-Brown’s exhibit “Geography Lessons: Midpoints and Fault Lines” through Feb. 20 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. The exhibit and artist talk is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 79th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 2 at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Seawolf Parkway.
All youth who were born on or after Oct. 2, 1999, are eligible to participate (no college students are eligible).
“Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” is the theme. Cash prizes will be awarded.
For information, a copy of contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien at 409-763-2454.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours March 5 through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
HOUSTON
Communities in Schools-Bay Area will have its eighth annual Raise Your Glass to CIS wine tasting event April 15 at the Bay Oaks Country Club at 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd.
A champagne toast will begin at 2:30 p.m., and a “speed” tasting will feature local sommeliers/wine educators led by Amy Coron Power, a California wine appellation specialist.
For tickets and information, contact Hillary Gramm at hillaryg@cisba.org or 281-486-6698.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
