Ribbon cutting
Texas City
4:30 p.m. Tuesday: Associated Credit Union at 1326 Ninth Ave. N.
League City
4 p.m. Oct. 18: Memorial Hermann Healthcare System at 2225 Interstate 45 N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
Associated Credit Union will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; and its Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1326 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.acutx.org or call 281-476-3552.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Oct. 2 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its golf scholarship tournament at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at The Ranch — Crystal Beach Golf Resort at 664 state Highway 87.
There also will be an event at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Calcutta at Ship’s Wheel.
Entry fee is $75 per player.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
