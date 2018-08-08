LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
DICKINSON
Ashley HomeStore will be accepting donations of new school supplies and backpacks from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday at 3465 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call 713-302-4199.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a free class on “Process Safety Management of Highly Hazardous & Explosive Chemicals” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 320 Delany Road.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a free class on “Fundamentals of Risk Management” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at 320 Delany Road.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Aug. 24 at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1800 Fifth Ave. N.
Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and live entertainment, by the Pee Wee Bowen Band, will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com.
GALVESTON
United Way of Galveston will have its 95th annual Campaign Kick-off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
Sarah Pepper, philanthropist and host of the Morning Mix on Mix 96.5, will be the guest speaker.
For tickets and information, visit www.UWGalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
