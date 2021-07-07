The Hitchcock Public Library will present “Amazon Animals” in conjunction with Moody Gardens at 1 p.m. today in the park next to the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime at 10:30 a.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Subject to be determined. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “No Secret Too Small” by Loretta Miles Tollerson will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Zoom Page Turner Adventures and Rosenberg Library will present an eight-week interactive Zoom series at 2:30 p.m. weekdays through July 30. For students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To register and see topics, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales. Zoom link can be found at https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer children a chance to make a blob fish out of slime at 1 p.m. Tuesday via its Facebook page; watch for supply list on Facebook, too. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Galveston Bay Foundation who will present “Bay Animals” at 1 p.m. Wednesday via its Facebook page. Participants will learn about fish, crabs, oysters and shrimp. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Take a Meditation Vacation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. July 17 via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer a presentation on artificial intelligence — “Where are we today? Where are we going?” for ages 18 and older at 4:30 p.m. July 20 via Zoom. Author Vicar Sayeedi will lead the presentation. To register and get information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 27 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate will be discussed. For information and to register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 via Zoom. “American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century” by Maureen Callahan will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its summer fiction and mystery children books sale from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through July 31 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.