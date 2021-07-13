Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its story hour events for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through July 28 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Jungle Animals” is the theme today and Wednesday; “Bugs/insects” July 20 and July 21; and “Dinosaurs” July 27 and July 28. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer children a chance to make a blob fish out of slime at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page; watch for supply list on Facebook, too. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library will offer its ESL — Adult English Conversation Class at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Galveston Bay Foundation who will present “Bay Animals” at 1 p.m. Wednesday via its Facebook page. Participants will learn about fish, crabs, oysters and shrimp. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its crafts events for ages 6 and older at 2 p.m. Wednesdays through July 28 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Glass Fingerprint Magnets” is the theme Wednesday; “Animal Planter” July 21; and “Candy Jar Craft” July 28. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Turtle Island Restoration Network at 1 p.m. Thursday via its Facebook page. Children will learn about the ocean and the life cycle of sea turtles and marine pollution. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 29 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime at 10:30 a.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Author Katrina Nichols will read “Timothy Turtle” written with her mother Katie Rhoads. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Fun Fridays event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Fridays through July 23 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Board Games & Bring Your Own Nintendo Switch” is Friday; and “Squishy Circuits: Build Your Own” is July 23. For information, call 409-925-5540.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. Take your own Pokemon cards. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Take a Meditation Vacation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.