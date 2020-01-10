HITCHCOCK
There will be a grief support group meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6.
For information, call 409-925-2544.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will have its second annual Healthy Eating Active Living New Year, New You event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
The free event is open to the public and will include a free 1K and 5K fun run, healthy living resources, giveaways, children activities, animals available for adoption, and more.
For information, visit www.gchd.org/HEAL.
