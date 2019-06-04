GALVESTON
The 23rd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
State Rep. Sefronia Thompson will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee will present its free Juneteenth Gospel Fest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6.
The gospel quartet group, Endurance, will be the featured guests.
For information, call 409-939-4557.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth parade and program Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 8002 state Highway 6 and end at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6. The program will be immediately after the parade at the church. Food also will be served.
For information, call Freire Moore, 713-542-3620, or Christopher Williams, 409-683-2841.
GALVESTON
The sixth annual Juneteenth Gala will be at 7 p.m. June 13 in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will speak via taped video, and Jay Guerrero, Cornyn’s staff member and southeast regional director, will speak in person. Gerald Sullivan also will be presented with the 2019 Juneteenth Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets are $25 per person, and a reserved table of eight is $225. For tickets, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 26th annual Juneteenth Softball Tournament June 14 and June 15 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave.
Food concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 15. Proceeds go toward the club’s scholarship program and other initiatives.
To sign up your team, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin “KBee” Boyd, 713-299-5041.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will present its annual Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 8 p.m. June 14 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
A social hour will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Semi-formal or cocktail African attire is encouraged. General admission tickets are available at the Nessler Center ticket window. For information, call 409-949-3034.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Bay Area Unit No. 6280 branch of the NAACP will have its Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. June 15 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2902 Ave. C.
Virgil Woods will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.naacpdba.com or at the door. For information, call Kimberley Yancy, 713-320-2899 or email naacpdba@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The Green Book Lecture & Shoebox Luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 15 at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O.
The event will be presented by Ruben and Toya Levi.
RSVP is required, as seating is limited.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
