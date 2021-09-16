The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Leo the Seal” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Friday live on its Facebook page; in-person is an option at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a children’s craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Buzzy Bee” to celebrate National Honey Month. For ages 2-7. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 16 (ages 0-2); and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 17 (ages 2-5) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsofthe rosenberglibrary.org.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares will be discussed. For information and to register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays beginning Sept. 23 via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
