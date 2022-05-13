LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Business Showcase & Taste of the Town event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Marquee at Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Clear Creek Independent School District luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Eric Williams, superintendent of the district, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Joshua Herman, joshua@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 31 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-3500 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking organizations, businesses and community talented candidates for internships. If you’re interested in participating in the chamber’s Business Internship Connection Program, email Kasey Lester, kasey@leaguecitychamber.com. June 6 is the deadline to sign up.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. June 7 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Hurricane Forecast & Emergency Preparedness business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Hal “Hurricane Hal” Needham, of CNC Catastrophe & National Claims, will be the featured speaker. Kyle Hunter, emergency management coordinator for the city of La Marque, and Joe Tumbleson Jr., emergency manager for the city of Texas City, also will speak.
Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for all others; tables of eight are $250 each.
For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14 at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 15th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Jenna Bush Hager will be the keynote speaker. Mary Ellen Doyle will be honored as the inaugural Legacy Woman of the Year. Michelle Beckwith, Janice Hallisey, Deborah Jones, Kelly de Schaun and Cynthia Smith also will be recognized.
For tickets and information, visit galveston womensconference.com or call Jill Chapman, 409-763-5326.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
