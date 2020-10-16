Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will make an orange pumpkin and a banana ghost. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft live event at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a silly construction paper witch; craft kit can be picked up (beginning Oct. 14) from bin on porch at the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will present “The Power of Meditation and Gratitude” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org for Zoom access and assistance.
Workforce Solutions will offer free job search seminars virtually through Friendswood Public Library at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday via Zoom. To sign up, visit www.zoom.com and enter Meeting ID: 829-9099-5466 and passcode: 5466. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 1. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 2. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The group will make Day of the Dead skull bracelets. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book discussion at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 via its Facebook page. Author Glenda Owens will discuss the book “The Call to Africa” by Joyce Owens. For information, visit HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department is encouraging patrons to visit its Halloween photo-op stations throughout the month of October. Take your own camera and email photo and phone number to child@rosenberg-library.org and the library will call you. The library also will have its October Story Walk: Tailypo by Joanna Galdone, Dav Pilkey (at Kempner Park), and Julia Donaldson (at Menard Park) events during the month of October as well. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will offer educational pick-ups for children throughout the month of October with library checkout. Supplies are limited. For information, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/curbside or https://rosenberg-library.org/grab-bag.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
