Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Christmas Kiss Angel” craft. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft for children at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Jumping Christmas Elves.” Packets will be available in the bin on the library’s porch. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer children a free cookie and a special wrapped book during normal business hours through Jan. 4 (excluding Thursday, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1) at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Supplies are limited. One per child. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Call with Mrs. Claus event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. To sign your child up (one session per child), visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Adult Online Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix will be discussed. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s themed book sale featuring cooking, entertaining and the holidays will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Wednesday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Countdown to Christmas event daily at 4 p.m. through Wednesday. Visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events to get the link.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sara Bird will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer the eight-part series “Intro to Birding” for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will be the presenter. Must register. Space is limited. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Start the New Year with Meditation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
Email library events to Angela Wilson, community news editor, angela.wilson@galvnews.com, or call 409-683-5239.
