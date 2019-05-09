TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
