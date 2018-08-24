School briefs
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Independent School District will offer an education summit from 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in its board room at 402 Laurel St.
The same information will be covered at both meetings.
For those unable to make it to the summit meetings, you can submit your input at myfisd.com Monday through Sept. 10.
For information, call Kelsey Purcell at 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its fall Welcome Back Bash from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/alumni/events/welcome-back-bash-alumni.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have an “Oh WhataNight” spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Whataburger at 6300 Interstate 45 S.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the senior class during that timeframe. Dine in or drive-through.
For information, email Jacinta Urps at jurps@tcisd.org.
