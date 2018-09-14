TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic computers — Keyboard and Terminology — today;
• Basic Windows 10 — Files and Saving — Sept. 28;
• Basic Word — Oct. 5;
• Basic internet — Oct. 12;
• Setting up an email account — Oct. 19; and
• Basic email — Oct. 26.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 2 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 24 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting young children to participate in its 50 Books Before Kindergarten program at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents are encouraged to sign up their child/children to read 50 books before the New Year, and the participants will will win a free book.
Registration is ongoing. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
