GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
Author Ron Kenney will present a book discussion and sign copies of his book “An Englishman in Texas” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
Books also will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Photography 1860-1890 exhibit will be on display during normal hours through Dec. 31 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The exhibit will include the earliest known photographs of downtown Galveston, which were taken by Sache & Potter Studio in 1861, just before the Civil War. Other early photos also will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 2 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 29 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
