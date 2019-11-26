GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present StoryTime at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Ellen Lancaster will be the featured artist of the Community in Focus program for the month of November at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St.
Her works will be on display during normal business hours through Wednesday.
For information, call 281-554-1108.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Christmas Countdown Story presentation at 4 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Mad Hatter Tea Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 16 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 31 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Coastal Crafts — Seaside Holiday Ornaments with artist Annette Kinslow will be available for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” Storytime event for ages 1-5 at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
The Young Adult Library Leaders (Y.A.L.L.) teen leadership group will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Friends of the Dickinson Public Library will have its used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4411 state Highway 3.
Donations of books, magazines, DVDs and puzzles also will be accepted.
For information, call 281-534-3812.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Meet the Author book signing and discussion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 8005 Barry Ave.
David H. Peterson, author of “I Have Come A Long Way,” will be the featured author. Light refreshments will be served.
Call 409-986-7814.
