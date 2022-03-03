The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “The Case of the Missing Meal” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and March 19 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Friends of The Friendswood Library will present its Black, White & Read “Night Circus” Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday at the library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit librarygala.com.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer a beginner’s calligraphy class from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Kristina Mosbo will teach the class. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 10 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Saturday Stories with a Puppet Appearance every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its drop-in Lego brickyard event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its children’s art forgery event from 10 a.m. to noon or 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 15 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For students in fourth-grade and older. Space is limited. To register, visit rosenberg-library.evanced.info or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Refreshments will be provided. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 and March 19 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 21 via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 through March 26 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 24 (members only); noon to 5:45 p.m. March 25; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
