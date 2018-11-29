Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
3 p.m. Dec. 13: Jamaican Me Tan & Boutique at 2324 Palmer Highway.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
ActionCoach of Galveston will present a Business Growth Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Free registration is available at https://bit.ly/2T49P0C or by calling 409-765-5512.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will present “Crushing It: Leading as a High Performer” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road.
To register for the free class, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
DICKINSON
Ashley HomeStore will be accepting donations of nonperishable foods from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 7 at 3465 Interstate 45 S.
Donations will go toward ABC-13’s annual Share Your Holiday Food Drive.
For information, call 832-598-4301.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Educational Programs will offer the training, “How to Write Successful Grants for Your STEM Classroom” from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
K-12 educators are invited. Registration is $65. Attendees are asked to take a fully charged computer or tablet, and lunch or money for lunch off campus.
To register or for more information, visit www.uhcl.edu/education.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will offer its free Quickstart training programs in Electrical Technology and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning beginning Jan. 14.
The program will last eight weeks. Tuition is free, but students must qualify.
For information, contact Mary Powers at mpowers@gc.edu or 409-944-1287.
