GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its escape room event for ages 6-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Sessions will start every 30 minutes. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Super Smash Bros. Tournament for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Ceramic Art event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Aug. 2; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present the Shoot for the Moon event at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Lego robotics event for ages 8-16 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 2 at 2310 Sealy St.
Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will host a chemistry roadshow presented by Jim Pennington at Texas A&M University at Galveston at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 6-13 and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
