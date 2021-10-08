TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 11 a.m. Tuesday at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. “10 Steps to Legitimize Your Business” will be the topic of discussion.
For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S.
Glenn Freedman will be the facilitator. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear will be the topic of discussion. Free for members, and $10 for all others.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
SEABROOK
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its rescheduled 2021 Athena Leadership of the Bay Area Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive.
Bryan Schneider, CEO of Advanced Dermatology, will be the keynote speaker. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
GALVESTON
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. The event is an opportunity for women to learn about the petrochemical industry and industrial trades.
To register, visit womeninindustryconference.com. For information, contact JoAnn Zeisig, jzeisig@gc.edu or 832-603-4033.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Education luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Superintendents Eric Williams, Carla Voelkel, Thad Roher, Jerry Gibson, Travis Edwards, Melissa Duarte and Jennifer Goodman will all speak.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. For information, tickets and sponsorships, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative update business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor and State Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen will all speak.
Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a reserved table for six. For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural chili cook-off honoring first responders from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave.
General admission is $15 per person. For tickets, sponsorship information and registration for cook-off, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end-of-month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
GALVESTON
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd.
Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. For more information, visit naptaonline.org/events/isc.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Mariel Hemingway will be the keynote speaker, and Teresa Carlson will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit galvestonwomens conference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, jchapman@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland group will have a pub crawl event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in downtown Texas City. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a featured performance by Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.