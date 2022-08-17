TODAY
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Aug. 22
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Aug. 25
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Aug. 30
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
Sept. 2
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Sept. 5
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Sept. 6
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Sept. 7
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Sept. 8
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Sept. 12
6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Sept. 13
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
Sept. 14
6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.
Sept. 15
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Sept. 19
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Sept. 20
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
Sept. 21
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Sept. 22
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Sept. 27
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Oct. 3
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Oct. 4
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Oct. 5
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Oct. 10
6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Oct. 11
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
Oct. 12
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.
Oct. 13
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Oct. 17
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Oct. 18
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
Oct. 19
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Oct. 20
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Oct. 25
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Oct. 27
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Oct. 31
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Nov. 1
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Nov. 2
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Nov. 7
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Nov. 8
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
Nov.9
6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.
Nov. 10
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Nov. 14
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Nov. 15
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
Nov. 16
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Nov. 17
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Nov. 21
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Nov. 22
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Nov. 28
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Nov. 29
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
Dec. 5
7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Dec. 6
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Dec. 7
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Dec. 8
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Dec. 12
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Dec. 13
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.
Dec. 14
6 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.
Dec. 15
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
Dec. 13
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
Dec. 19
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
Dec. 21
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
Dec. 23
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
Dec. 27
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line.
