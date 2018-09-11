Ribbon cutting
League City
4 p.m. Sept. 18: Memorial Hermann Healthcare System at 2225 Interstate 45 N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe Gold Star Post No. 5400 Veterans of Foreign Wars, city of Hitchcock, and the Hitchcock Independent School District will have a remembrance service honoring our fallen heroes at 6:30 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 11230 state Highway 6.
Glenn James, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, past District No. 16 Commander, and All State and All American Commander, who presently serves as state inspector for the VFW, will be the guest speaker.
For information, call Joyce Balke at 409-986-7466, or Donna Coleman at 281-323-2993.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of Education Business Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Warren Nichols, president at College of the Mainland, and Rodney Cavness, superintendent at Texas City Independent School District, will be the guest speakers.
To RSVP or get information, visit www.texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its A Call to Action on Windstorm Reform workshop and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
Todd Hunter and Sen. Larry Taylor will be the guest speakers.
Tickets are $35 per person; and a sponsor table for eight is $500.
To RSVP, email gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com by Sept. 10.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Sept. 18 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
LinkedIn Strategies For Business, presented by Chris N. West, will be the topic of discussion.
The cost is $40 per person.
To register, email leanne@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
Associated Credit Union will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25; and its Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at 1326 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.acutx.org or call 281-476-3552.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.