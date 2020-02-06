LA MARQUE
The La Marque Fire Department and Safe Kids Greater Houston will host a free car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Central Fire Station, 1000 Saltgrass Point Blvd.
To register, visit safekidsgreaterhouston.org or call 832-824-3488.
GALVESTON
The national Two-Step CPR training event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in front of The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd.
The free event is sponsored by medical students at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
For information, visit www.twostepcpr.com.
HITCHCOCK
There will be a grief support group meeting available at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6.
For information, call 409-925-2544.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
HOUSTON
The Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families will have its inaugural Vaping Task Force meeting at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 2903 Falcon Press Drive.
Attendees must RSVP. Refreshments will be served.
To RSVP, email ltracy@ccisd.net. For information, visit www.ccisd.net/alliance or call 281-284-0370.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking class from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 in the employee break room of the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway.
The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited. Must RSVP.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-763-7207.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
