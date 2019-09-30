WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
TEXAS CITY
There will be a support and encouragement grief support group available from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3 at The Hope Community Center at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.
Registration is $25 per person. To sign up or get more information, visit www.stgeorgestc.org, email rreevestrinity@gmail.com, or call 832-922-7022.
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.
