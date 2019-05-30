The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 6, and Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Book Bus will be available at the following times and locations:
Rotation A
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 8 and July 22: The Cedars Apartments at 2915 Ball St.;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 8 and July 22: Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St.;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 9 and July 23: The University of Texas Medical Branch parking lot at Ferry Road and Mechanic Street;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 9 and July 23: Villas on The Strand at 1524 Strand St.;
• 10 a.m. to noon July 10 and July 24: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department at 1806 Loop 108, Crystal Beach;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 11 and July 25: Crockett Park at 2601 53rd St.; and
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 11 and July 25: Schreiber Park at 3134 83rd St.
Rotation B
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 15 and July 29: McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St.;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 15 and July 29: Boys & Girls Club at 4420 Ave. P;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 16 and July 30: Adoue Park at 1100 Winnie;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 16 and July 30: Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church at 2612 Ave. L;
• 10 a.m. to noon July 17 and July 31: Pirates Beach — Sand and Sea Properties at 13706 FM 3005;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 18 and Aug. 1: Island Church at 2411 69th St.; and
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 18 and Aug. 1: Club of the Isle Apartments at 3433 Cove View Blvd.
Schedule subject to change. For information, visit www.GISD.org/BOOKBUS.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreekeducation foundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following date:
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
Email school calendar items to schools@galvnews.com, or call Angela Wilson, community news editor, 409-683-5239.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
The World Heritage nonprofit organization is seeking volunteers to serve as area representatives in the community.
The group offers qualified students from around the world, between the ages of 15-18, the opportunity to spend a high school year or semester in the U.S. with a host family.
Area representatives receive compensation covering their expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised. Contact Terri Corbett, 713-882-0699 or 800-888-9040. Visit www.whhosts.com.
The Educational Merit Foundation nonprofit organization is seeking caring families (with or without children) as well as single people to provide food, a bed and a loving home for high school students from France and Germany.
The students are between the ages of 15-18, have medical insurance, spending money for their personal expenses and expect to share their host family’s daily life including household responsibilities. They speak English, are well-screened and eager to experience life in America.
Interested host families are encouraged to contact Marie-Claude Dijoud, 800-467-8363, or visit www.emfusa.org.TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
GALVESTON
The Ball High School All Sports Booster Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in the College Bound Room at Spoor Field, across from the school, on the corner of 41st Street and Avenue P.
New members are invited to join (no fee); business memberships are $50.
For information, email Rose McCarroll, rose_mccarroll@sbcglobal.net or ballallsportsboosterclub@gmail.com.
SANTA FE
Nonprofit private schools and home schoolers that hold a 501 © 3 certificate are invited to meet with representatives from area independent school districts to learn more about federally funded services available for eligible residents of those districts at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Cowan Administration Building, 4133 Warpath (Avenue T).
For information, call Tammy Dowdy, 281-229-6080.
GALVESTON
The Wiz Kidz Academic Summer Camp Enrollment Fair will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 3 at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 29th St.
Registration is $65 per child ($25 additional fee per sibling).
For information, call 409-762-3646 or 281-796-7868.
The Nick Gary Foundation is accepting applications for the inaugural Nick Gary Scholarship through March 22 at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com.
Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors.
For information, call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557 or 409-935-5858.
GALVESTON
College Connection will be available for current college students or students planning on attending college from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2.
Free Wi-Fi will be available.
For information, call 409-762-4884.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Chess Club will offer a free chess program for students at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N.
For information, contact George Laiacona Jr., laiaconajr@comcast.net or 713-252-4127, or Amy McCarthy, amykmccarthy@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Chess Club will offer a free chess program for students from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 23 at Satori School, 2503 Sealy St.
For information, contact George Laiacona Jr., laiaconajr@comcast.net or 713-252-4127, or Lori Farned Crossno, iroleyak@yahoo.com or 409-771-8766.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2018 will host an “Oh What-A-Night” fundraiser spirit night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at Whataburger, 6300 Interstate 45 S.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the class during that timeframe. Participants can dine in or use the drive-through.
For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Lifelong Learning will present a free lecture on extended travel from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 17 in Room 105 at its Gulfway Plaza location, 14057 Delaney Road.
For information, call Gail Wheeler, 409-933-8912.
To RSVP, call 409-933-8586.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. March 25 is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. April 13 is the deadline to apply.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque is accepting applications for its annual scholarships from students in the Texas City, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Dickinson independent school districts through April 15. To obtain an application, email Rilee Born at rcrowder@crowderfuneralhome.com or visit the club’s Facebook page for information.
