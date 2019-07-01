The city of League City will have its Fireworks Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 W. League City Parkway, in League City. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The city also will have its Fourth of July Citizen Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The city of Texas City will have its Independence Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at the Sanders/Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N., turn right and travel north on 6th Street, make a right on Ninth Avenue, travel east down Ninth Avenue, then turn left on Bay Street and and at the corner of Bay Street and 14th Avenue. Evening festivities will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at dusk. For information, visit www.texascitycommunity calendar.com.
The 124th annual Friendswood Fourth of July celebration will begin with its Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive (FM 518) at Heritage Drive and will end at Stevenson Park. Afterward, there will be rides, games, food and live entertainment till 3:30 p.m. Evening festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. A synchronized fireworks display will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 and its Auxiliary will celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Free hot dogs and cake will be provided. For information, call 409-935-9036 after noon daily.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Food and variety of music will be provided. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The parade will proceed down the seawall and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.GalvestonParades.com or call Arthur Vega II, 832-465-3596.
A Fourth of July Celebration featuring Star Spangled Sky Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com.
