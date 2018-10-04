GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following programs for ages 18 and older in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today: Coastal Crafts — Day of the Dead “Sugar” Skulls with artist Annette Kinslow;
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11: Adult board game night;
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18: Adult trivia night; and
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25: The Haunted History of Galveston, lead by tours from Lantern Light Tours of Galveston.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic Word — Friday;
• Basic internet — Oct. 12;
• Setting up an email account — Oct. 19; and
• Basic email — Oct. 26.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month.
Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
Call 409-643-5983.
