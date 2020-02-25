GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 29 (none on March 11) at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, March 4 and March 18; and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present “What’s All that Jazz About?” at 4:30 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 4-10 and their families.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its adult board game night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and March 27 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Special Collections Department will present “Introduction to FamilySearch.org” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the media room on the third floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited. RSVP is required.
To register, visit the events calendar at rosenberg-library.evanced.info or contact Kevin Kinney, kkinney@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 126.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library will present its Master Naturalists program from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will present a wetlands specimen petting zoo during that timeframe, and at 3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Bay Area’s wetlands and wildlife.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through March 30 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
