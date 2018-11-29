GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its 2018 Fine-Forgiveness Food Drive during normal business hours through Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For every nonperishable item patrons donate, $10 worth of fines will be forgiven.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its On-Demand Computer Classes from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons can receive one-on-one lessons, which will cover a wide array of areas.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Teen Book Club at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friends of the Library of the Friendswood Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following events for adults ages 18 and older in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday — Coastal Crafts; Seaside Holiday Ornaments with artist Annette Kinslow;
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 — Adult Board Game Night;
• 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 — The Poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, by Robert Frank; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 — Adult Trivia Night.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Friends of the Dickinson Library will have their used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at 4411 state Highway 3.
Donations of magazines, paperback and hardback books, DVD’s and puzzles will be accepted during normal library hours.
For information, call 281-534-3812.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at 8005 Barry Ave.
The event will feature craft vendors, a balloon artist, Christmas songs, face painting, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
