WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Mae Francis, with Lookin’ Up Consulting, will present “Release Yourself — Three Things Holding Us Back.”
The cost of lunch will be $15. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Aug. 20 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 at 320 Delany Road.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Aug. 23 at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 1800 Fifth Ave. N.
Entertainment by Bag of Donuts will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and food will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Fantastic Sam’s Cut & Color Salon will be collecting monetary donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston through Aug. 31 at 6203 Central City Blvd. in Galveston and 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. For information, call 409-740-3722.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
United Way of Galveston will have its Workplace Giving Campaign Kick-Off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd.
Tickets are $40 per person or a table of eight is available for $320. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 30.
To register, call 409-762-4357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.