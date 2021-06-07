LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Hurricane Forecast & Emergency Preparedness business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Eric Berger, of Space City Weather, will be the featured speaker.
For tickets, reserved tables, and information, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals will have a networking event from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at LaQuinta Inns & Suites at 2900 Interstate 45 S.
To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Lunch ‘N Learn Social Media event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Space is limited. To register, call 409-684-5940.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its State of the Region luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 in the grand ballroom at the San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center at 5222 Seawall Blvd.
Speakers will include County Judge Mark Henry, city of Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Jerry Gibson and Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser.
For information or to register, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.galvestonchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“Love Your Look” will be presented by Dr. Katherine Hicks.
To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Promote Your Business with Paid Advertisement” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 29 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doug Mansfield will be the presenter. Registration is free. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 29 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin July 6 at 4015 Ave. Q.
Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program.
Training programs will include electrical technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The program will be eight weeks.
For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing- education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
