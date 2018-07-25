Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
1:30 p.m. today: Cuzz Construction, Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
League City
10 a.m. Thursday: Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300.
•••
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Young Professionals of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have a meet and greet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today at the Downtown Bar & Grill at 513 Sixth St. N.
Young professionals, ages 21-40, are invited to attend.
To RSVP, email Kaela Ibrahim at kaela@texascitychamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute and College of the Mainland will offer a free class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 320 Delany Road.
“How to Create and Manage an Effective Return-to-Work Program” will be the topic.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill, riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County will present “The Healthy Workplace Initiative” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
To RSVP, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County and AMOCO Credit Union will offer a financial planning class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at 2800 Texas Ave.
To RSVP, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211, or visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.