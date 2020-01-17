The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau is accepting applicants for more than $200,000 worth of scholarships for Galveston County high school students through March 30. For applications and requirements, visit https://txfb.us/TFBscholar or email Deana Fuchs, deana.fuchs16@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s All-District musical presentation of “Matilda” can be seen at 2 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call 409-766-5700.
The Santa Fe Independent School District’s board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” Tuesday through Feb. 19 at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased from Tuesday through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
There will be a special Black History Month Kick-off Celebration reception in honor of the exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” Thursday through Feb. 9 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at 4800 W. Main St.
The school serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Martin Luther King Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The free event also will include food and drinks for the first 300 people in attendance. For information, visit www.com.edu.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 10. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.