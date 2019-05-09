GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” by Lisa See will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its free Mother’s Day craft activity for ages 2-14 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Participants will make a painted flower pot with a tissue paper flower.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Anything is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a wellness event for ages 18 and older at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Sugar, pain or pleasure?” will be presented by wellness coach, Oralia Acosta.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Book Club at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will present “On the Trail of the Buffalo Soldiers” at 6 p.m. May 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The adult department of the library will welcome troops from Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum for an in uniform presentation of the history of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Rosenberg Library will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. June 3 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays June 3 through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium (June 17 and July 1 in Fox Room) of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
