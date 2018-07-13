TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will provide meningitis vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Technical Vocational Building on its campus (Room 1131) at 1200 Amburn Road.
The meningitis vaccine by Texas law is required for all college students who are 21 and younger.
The cost is $20 for students ages 18 and younger, $100 for ages 19 and older, and free for those with a copy of Medicaid/CHIP card.
For information, contact Katrina Ricks, kricks@com.edu or 409-933-8662.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will present its new WIC cooking series from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B 101.02.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-949-3471.
DICKINSON
There will be a free workshop on self-care from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Dominion Church at 6400 Calder Drive in Dickinson.
Sponsored by HGI Counseling, the event’s theme is “Santa Fe Resilience, After the Tragedy.”
For information, call 713-526-8390.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• July 26 and Aug. 10: Memorial Hermann at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City; and
• Aug. 21: St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will present The Healthy Workplace Initiative — Safety in the Workplace event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at 2800 Texas Ave.
Attendees will learn how to notice triggers of violence, how to handle confrontations with confidence when dealing with the public, and how to avoid becoming a victim of violence in the workplace.
To register, visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call Carolyn Jones, 409-948-4211.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
