GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct live interviews with mayoral and city council candidates beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, which will continue through Sept. 9 on its Facebook page. Gina Spagnola will be the moderator. Chamber members can submit questions for the interviews by emailing gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com. For information, call 409-763-5326.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Patriot Awards Luncheon honoring first responders from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. To RSVP, visit LeagueCityChamber.com or call Mary Bradshaw, 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 34th annual Jimmy Hayley Chamber Golf Classic Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive. For information and registration, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual golf tournament Oct. 12 through Oct. 16 at the Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Sydnor Lane. For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its rescheduled 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. Brooke Shields will be the keynote speaker. To register and purchase tickets/sponsorship, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com/womens-conference or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Shrimp Boil & Auction from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For tickets and information, email jessica@texascitychamber.com, visit www.tclmchamber.com, or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. Representatives from BP will be on program. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or calling 409-945-0492.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 176th annual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326. Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
