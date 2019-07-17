Business
in Brief
Ribbon cutting
Texas City
10 a.m. Saturday: The Chandelier Reception Hall, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have its bus driver job fair daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday at 19 Ninth St. N.
Prospective drivers should plan to take the five written tests associated with a Class B license and obtain a permit.
For basic requirements, pay and information, visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have a campaign workshop at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Registration is free. To RSVP, visit uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call 409-948-4211.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The cost of lunch will be $12. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tony Williams, from the Texas General Land Office, and Kelly Burks-Copes, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
