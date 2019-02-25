TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the school’s conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Dickinson Education Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraising gala at 6 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Items are needed for the live and silent auctions. Sponsorships also are available.
Tickets are $100 per person. For information, call Gloria Greene at 832-689-2988.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 79th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University at Galveston on Seawolf Parkway.
All youth who were born on or after Oct. 2, 1999, are eligible to participate (no college students are eligible).
“Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” is the theme. Cash prizes will be awarded.
For information, a copy of contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien at 409-763-2454.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours March 5 through May 10 at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools of Galveston County will have its seventh annual spring community expo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The event will offer information on health care, mentoring, tutoring, housing and legal aid. Dinner also will be served.
If you’d like to participate as a vendor, call Janice Campbell at 409-765-5395, or Connie Hebert at 409-539-9055.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. March 5 in its Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O.
For information and tickets, visit www.galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
GALVESTON
Sea Star Base Galveston and SMART Family Literacy will celebrate Pi Day March 14 at 7509 Broadway.
Festivities will begin at 1:59 p.m., which are the first six digits of 3.14159. The group also will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as include events with math and maritime studies.
Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Amy Musick at musick@smartfamilyliteracy.org or 409-996-5399.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. March 25 is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friendswood High School Academic Banquet is set for May 9 at the South Shore Harbour Hotel at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Alumni and the community are encouraged to sponsor a table for the event by visiting http://fhspto.org/academic-banquet, or by contacting Hillary Rosenthal at hillary_rosenthal@yahoo.com or 772-225-0669, or Liz King at eking@fisdk12.net or 281-482-3413, Ext. 6557.
Donations must be received by April 12 to be recognized in the event program.
