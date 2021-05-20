Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Online Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge will be discussed. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library’s Summer Reading Club for ages 0-12 begins May 28 and ends Aug. 14. Tails and Tales is the 2021 theme. To sign up or get more information, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales.
Rosenberg Library will host a virtual conversation with author Angie Thomas from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 28 via Zoom. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/angie-thomas. Thomas is author of “The Hate U Give,” “On the Come Up” and “Concrete Rose.” Questions can be submitted beforehand to Dustan Archer at darcher@rosenberg-library.org or by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Library will have its movie nights event featuring “Casablanca” at 6:30 p.m. June 5 on a large inflatable screen in its common area of the library at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own chair if you like. Free and open to public. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Zoom Page Turner Adventures and Rosenberg Library will present an eight-week interactive Zoom series at 2:30 p.m. weekdays June 7 through July 30. For students in kindergarten through sixth-grade. To register and see topics, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales. Zoom link can be found at https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will offer children books from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through June 12 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.