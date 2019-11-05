GALVESTON
Galveston College will present a lecture about the discovery of a new dinosaur species at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
“A new dinosaur relative from the beginning of the age of dinosaurs in northern Colorado,” will presented by Jeffrey W. Martz, assistant professor of geology at the University of Houston-Downtown.
Visit www.gc.edu..
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have the following events at 1200 Amburn Road:
• The theatre will present ”Peter and the Starcatcher” nightly at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 24; for information, visit www.com.edu/theatre;
• Veterans Day program at noon Tuesday in the conference center on its campus; admission is free; and
• The Art Gallery will host its Student Art Exhibition Awards and Reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13; visit www.com.edu/gallery.
Texas City Independent School District will accept nominations for its gifted and talented program through Friday. The nomination form can be found at www.tcisd.org. Students can be nominated by peers, teachers, parents, counselors, administrators, or themselves.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Independent School District will be honoring veterans at the following times and locations:
• Westwood Elementary School first-graders will have a Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. Thursday at 506 W. Edgewood Drive; for information, call 281-482-3341;
• Friendswood High School will have its annual salute to veterans at 11:15 a.m. Friday at 702 Greenbriar Drive; all veterans are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. in the library; service dogs are welcome; contact Diane Hanegan, dhanegan@comcast.net, or call the school, 281-482-3413; and
• Cline Elementary School will honor veterans who are invited by family or friends of current students; for information, call 281-482-1201.
GALVESTON
Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy will sponsor a holiday card party at 4 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St.
A $10 donation per person is asked, and all proceeds will benefit students at the academy. Food concessions also will be sold. Tickets will be available at the door.
For information, call 409-939-8772.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the school’s gym, 16000 state Highway 6.
Students, district employee veterans, and local veterans will be recognized. There also will be a small reception for local veterans in the foyer of the auditorium afterward.
For information, contact Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Elementary School will have its Harvest for the Holidays food drive through Nov. 20 at 505 Briarmeadow.
The community is asked to drop off can goods at the front office.
For information, call Michelle Bowman, 281-482-1201.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present “The Diviners” by Jim Leonard nightly at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 in the school’s auditorium, 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults.
For tickets and information, visit www.dickinsonisd.org/page/fa.dhstheatre or call 281-229-6519.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Events at The Tasting Room, 3616 Church St.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
