School briefs
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Theatre Dept. will present the stage play “Gossip!” by Bryan Hampton at 7 p.m. Thursday at 397 Duroux.
Tickets are $2 for students and $5 for adults at the door. Texas City Independent School District employees are free with their district ID.
DICKINSON
The annual Dickinson Independent School District’s “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive will be through Thursday at each of its campuses.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district’s education support center at 2218 FM 517 E.
For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
TEXAS CITY
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School will have its annual Veterans Day Reception from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Friday at 301 16th Ave. N.
All veterans are invited. For information, email rrodgers@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0206.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at 16000 state Highway 6.
Participants from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces will be on program. A small reception for veterans will be afterward.
For information, contact Karlee Custer at karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
WEBSTER
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd.
Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
WEBSTER
The Clear Creek Independent School District will offer its inaugural Parent Empowerment Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at McWhirter Elementary School at 300 Pennsylvania Ave.
Open to all parents/guardians in the district (adult only event).
To register, visit www.ccisd.net/team or call 281-284-0036.
