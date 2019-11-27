TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building on its campus, 1200 Amburn Road.
Sparky Koerner will direct the band. For information, call 409-933-8348.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will participate in #GivingTuesday Tuesday, which is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. The group hopes to raise $10,000, which will be donated to students/staff of Santa Fe Independent School District. For information on how to participate, visit www.sfisd.org/educationfoundation, or mail your donation to Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, P.O. Box 747, Santa Fe, TX 77517.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual ABC13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O.
First-grade students from Burnet Elementary STREAM Magnet School will also present its newly-designed CANstruction project creation showcasing the collaboration of classroom curriculum aligned with the food drive.
Nonperishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted.
For information, email Michael Dudas, michaeldudas@gisd.org, or contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
College of the Mainland will have the following event:
• Vocal Arts will present “Essence of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston; admission is free, call 409-933-8348.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Events at The Tasting Room, 3616 Church St.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Community Chorale will have its annual holiday concert “Tidings of Joy” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Admission is free.
For information, call 409-944-1344.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
